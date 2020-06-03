Evidence of armored dinosaur's last meal found in fossilized stomach Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Jun 02, 2020



For the first time, scientists have recovered the remains of the last thing an herbivorous dinosaur ate. Researchers found the well-preserved stomach trapped inside the 110 million-year-old bones of a nodosaur, a kind of armored dinosaur called an ankylosaur. Scientists have long speculated about the diets of dinosaurs, but concrete evidence has been hard to come by. "Fossil stom Washington DC (UPI) Jun 02, 2020For the first time, scientists have recovered the remains of the last thing an herbivorous dinosaur ate. Researchers found the well-preserved stomach trapped inside the 110 million-year-old bones of a nodosaur, a kind of armored dinosaur called an ankylosaur. Scientists have long speculated about the diets of dinosaurs, but concrete evidence has been hard to come by. "Fossil stom 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1News #Evidence of armored dinosaur's last meal found in fossilized stomach https://t.co/Y3FSEf5DpL #1News #News https://t.co/Hy7cRfePOQ 6 hours ago itronce Evidence of armored dinosaur's last meal found in fossilized stomach - UPI News https://t.co/24eXKd4hL0 6 hours ago