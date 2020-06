Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

More than 110 million years ago, a lumbering 1,300-kilogram, armor-plated dinosaur ate its last meal, died, and was washed out to sea in what is now northern Alberta. This ancient beast then sank onto its thorny back, churning up mud in the seabed that entombed it -- until its fossilized body was discovered in a mine near Fort McMurray in 2011. 👓 View full article