Double-sided solar panels that follow the sun prove most cost effective

Science Daily Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Solar power systems with double-sided (bifacial) solar panels -- which collect sunlight from two sides instead of one -- and single-axis tracking technology that tilts the panels so they can follow the sun are the most cost effective to date, researchers report. They determined that this combination of technologies produces almost 35% more energy, on average, than immobile single-panel photovoltaic systems, while reducing the cost of electricity by an average of 16%.
