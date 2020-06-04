Double-sided solar panels that follow the sun prove most cost effective
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Washington DC (SPX) Jun 04, 2020
Solar power systems with double-sided (bifacial) solar panels - which collect sunlight from two sides instead of one - and single-axis tracking technology that tilts the panels so they can follow the sun are the most cost effective to date, researchers report June 3rd in the journal Joule. They determined that this combination of technologies produces almost 35% more energy, on average, than imm