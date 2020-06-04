Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Double-sided solar panels that follow the sun prove most cost effective

Energy Daily Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Double-sided solar panels that follow the sun prove most cost effectiveWashington DC (SPX) Jun 04, 2020

Solar power systems with double-sided (bifacial) solar panels - which collect sunlight from two sides instead of one - and single-axis tracking technology that tilts the panels so they can follow the sun are the most cost effective to date, researchers report June 3rd in the journal Joule. They determined that this combination of technologies produces almost 35% more energy, on average, than imm
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

See Wild Solar ‘Switchbacks’ Captured by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe [Video]

See Wild Solar ‘Switchbacks’ Captured by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has captured wild magnetic activity on the sun, which may support 20-year-old theories by University of Michigan researchers.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published
Sunder Energy installs solar to lower those summer energy bills [Video]

Sunder Energy installs solar to lower those summer energy bills

((SL Advertiser)) For more information to Sunder Energy call 480.215.3362 or email [email protected]

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:50Published

Tweets about this

prinzadelbart

PB Weston 🇨🇦😷 Double-sided solar panels that follow the sun prove most cost effective https://t.co/MAtZfmw0zM 36 seconds ago

SolarInvicta

Invicta Solar Double-sided solar panels that follow the sun prove most cost effective https://t.co/8vgcmBxN3I https://t.co/QaUDjacQTK 25 minutes ago

RoyTindle

Roy Tindle Double-sided solar panels that follow the sun prove most cost effective https://t.co/RuN5lcKhUO via @techxplore_com 56 minutes ago

GizmodoUK

Gizmodo UK The future of solar power is double-sided panels that follow the sun #solarpower #solarpanels #renewableenergy… https://t.co/fGzryXLn7i 1 hour ago

TheSolarMove

The Solar Move Double-sided solar panels that follow the sun prove most cost effective https://t.co/FlU6xt5skh #TheSolarMoveSolarNewsBlog #SolarBlog 2 hours ago

nh_Sci

Dr Neil Harrison - Renewable Energy RT @BrydenCentre_EU: Double sided solar panels with single axis tracking produce 35% more energy. Will the extra cost keep them from use on… 3 hours ago

SolarInvicta

Invicta Solar The Future of Solar Is Double-Sided Panels that Follow the Sun https://t.co/S5cS8hv8Ho https://t.co/IdTwctUWnA 3 hours ago

OwnistYash

Yash ❼ Double-sided solar panels that follow the sun prove most cost effective 3 hours ago