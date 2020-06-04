Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico as season's third tropical storm
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Miami (AFP) June 2, 2020
Tropical Storm Cristobal's formation in the Gulf of Mexico marks a new record as the earliest that the Atlantic hurricane season has seen its third named disturbance, US meteorologists said Tuesday. The storm is producing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles (65 kilometers) per hour with some stronger gusts, as it swirls about 140 miles from the Mexican city of Campeche on the Yucatan penins
Cristobal, the tropical storm that formed earlier this week, is gathering strength, threatening parts of Mexico and Central America with floods but has yet to... OilPrice.com Also reported by •Hindu •USATODAY.com
