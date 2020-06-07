Despite snags, Ethiopia scales up massive tree-planting campaign Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Buee, Ethiopia (AFP) June 5, 2020



Braving a heavy downpour, hundreds of farmers spent a full day planting 20,000 acacia seedlings on a barren hillside outside the town of Buee in southern Ethiopia last year. They were responding to a call last July from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who wanted his countrymen to plant 200 million trees in a single day, shattering the world record. But while the farmers had "great expectatio

