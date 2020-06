Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Khartoum (AFP) June 8, 2020



Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia will resume negotiations on Tuesday over the filling of a controversial mega-dam Addis Ababa is building over the Nile, Khartoum said. Irrigation and water ministers from the three Nile basin countries will meet via videoconference, Sudan's irrigation ministry said in a statement. "Three observers from the United States, the European Union and South Africa will