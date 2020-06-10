Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Presence of airborne dust could signify increased habitability of distant planets

Space Daily Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Presence of airborne dust could signify increased habitability of distant planetsExeter UK (SPX) Jun 10, 2020

Scientists have expanded our understanding of potentially habitable planets orbiting distant stars by including a critical climate component - the presence of airborne dust. The researchers suggest that planets with significant airborne dust - similar to the world portrayed in the classic sci-fi Dune - could be habitable over a greater range of distances from their parent star, therefore i
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this