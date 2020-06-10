|
Presence of airborne dust could signify increased habitability of distant planets
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Exeter UK (SPX) Jun 10, 2020
Scientists have expanded our understanding of potentially habitable planets orbiting distant stars by including a critical climate component - the presence of airborne dust. The researchers suggest that planets with significant airborne dust - similar to the world portrayed in the classic sci-fi Dune - could be habitable over a greater range of distances from their parent star, therefore i
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this