Michael Gross Mozart may reduce seizure frequency in people with epilepsy https://t.co/NvzAly5Esz via @UHN_News @EurekAlert 27 minutes ago healthmedicinet Mozart may reduce seizure frequency in people with epilepsy https://t.co/5tJJJ40nlp 1 hour ago Francis Jenkins RE Mozart may reduce seizure frequency in people with epilepsy https://t.co/C7Ax5Qum5y 2 hours ago Healimpilo University Health Network, has found that a Mozart composition may reduce seizure frequency in patients with epilep… https://t.co/cxIahU3kMD 2 hours ago Sophia Devetzi Mozart may reduce seizure frequency in people with epilepsy https://t.co/zmiuSubi9N 2 hours ago la_toque RT @DelthiaRicks: Mozart may reduce seizure frequency in people w/ epilepsy. Study is titled: "The Rhyme & Rhythm of Music in Epilepsy." It… 3 hours ago psychic master (Mozart may reduce seizure frequency in people with epilepsy) - https://t.co/E2kb6XH2dG #HealthDiscoveries #HealthNews 3 hours ago Dragana RT @NeuroscienceNew: Mozart may reduce seizure frequency in people with epilepsy Listening to Mozart's "Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major,… 3 hours ago