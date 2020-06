HHS' Azar: We're Still Worried About Asymptomatic Spread Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The World Health Organization's double pivot on asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 was a result of being beholden to "Chinese talking points" over science, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Newsmax TV. 👓 View full article

