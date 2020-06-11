Tech News, Today, June 10: Mi Band 5, Mi Notebook 14 launched; Nokia 5310, Galaxy 21s India launch

Thalapathy Vijay RT @ExpressTechie: Here's everything that happened in the tech world today https://t.co/e5FnKyUGiu 2 minutes ago

Poet Ridwan Adelaja LATEST #TECH NEWS: Nigerian startup Trep Labs develops app to track Covid-19 cases. 4 other things and a trivia you… https://t.co/2N4pLcWWeI 16 minutes ago

Express Technology Here's everything that happened in the tech world today https://t.co/e5FnKyUGiu 49 minutes ago

Ripples Nigeria LATEST TECH NEWS: Nigerian startup Trep Labs develops app to track Covid-19 cases. 4 other things and a trivia you… https://t.co/eCK9SA44mF 49 minutes ago

8allocate Good morning! This is the #tech news you need to know this Thursday. https://t.co/I6DHsJ5tqd 8 hours ago

Harsh Shrivastava Mi Notebook Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream https://t.co/AWJ1YPTntU #Xiaomi #MiIndia #MiNoteBookLaunch #MiNoteBook #Tech 9 hours ago

Pexlify What's new in #tech? We've got you covered with the latest from @BIUK_Tech. #Technology #TechNews #News https://t.co/6tvJNhGm6q 18 hours ago