Quantum 'fifth state of matter' observed in space for first time
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Paris (AFP) June 11, 2020
Scientists have observed the fifth state of matter in space for the first time, offering unprecedented insight that could help solve some of the quantum universe's most intractable conundrums, research showed Thursday. Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs) - the existence of which was predicted by Albert Einstein and Indian mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose almost a century ago - are formed whe