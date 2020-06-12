Global  

Aberdeen Standard Investments and R.POWER set a new record with the largest solar transaction in Poland

Friday, 12 June 2020
Aberdeen Standard Investments and R.POWER set a new record with the largest solar transaction in PolandPhiladelphia PA (SPX) Jun 12, 2020

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) and R.POWER have finalised a transaction whereby ASI will acquire a 100% stake in a 122 MWp turnkey portfolio of ground mounted solar photovoltaic farms from R.POWER. The transacted portfolio developed by R.POWER consists of 130 state of the art individual projects with a total installed capacity of 122 MWp. All of the projects have been awarded a 15 yea
