Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barcelona, Spain

ESA Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Barcelona, SpainImage:

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over Barcelona – the second largest city in Spain.

On the northeast coast of the Iberian Peninsula, Barcelona occupies a low plateau along the Mediterranean coastal plain. The city and its red roofs contrast with the forested hills and the sea that surround it.

The famous Avinguda Diagonal avenue can be seen in the right of the image. The road is one of Barcelona’s broadest avenues and cuts the city diagonally in two, hence its name. The circular Plaça de les Glòries Catalanes  was meant to be the city centre in the original urban plan, but nowadays is used largely as a roundabout.

Dominating the left side of the image are the Garraf Massif mountains, their cliffs reaching the Mediterranean coast. Its highest point on the coastal side is La Morella – almost 600 m above sea level.

The Llobregat River can be seen entering the image in the top left. The river rises in the eastern Pyrenees and flows southeast before emptying into the Mediterranean Sea. Before reaching the sea, the river forms a small delta, which used to provide a large extension of fertile land but is now largely urbanised. Barcelona-El Prat airport can be seen to the left of the river. Along the coast, the port of Barcelona, one of Europe’s top ten largest container ports, is visible.

Barcelona is home to the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya – the largest engineering university in Catalonia. In 2017, the university won ESA’s Small Satellite Challenge and the top prize at the Copernicus Masters competition with its Federated Satellite Systems (FSSCat) project. The FSSCat mission consists of two small CubeSat satellites, each about the size of a shoebox, and will use state-of-the-art dual microwave and multispectral optical sensors.

Ф-sat-1 – an enhancement of FSSCat carried on one of the two CubeSats – is set to launch soon from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou. It will be the first experiment to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can be used for Earth observation. Ф-sat-1 will have the ability to filter out less than perfect images so that only usable data are returned to Earth. This will allow for the efficient handling of data so that users will have access to timely information – ultimately benefiting society at large.

Ф-sat-1 will acquire an enormous number of images that will allow scientists to detect urban heat islands, monitor changes in vegetation and water quality, as well as carry out experiments on the role of evapotranspiration in climate change.

This image, which was captured on 16 March 2017, is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Barça's Suarez is fit to play against Mallorca - Setien

Barça's Suarez is fit to play against Mallorca - Setien 02:54

 Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both fit for Barcelona’s return following coronavirus hiatus.

Related videos from verified sources

CASA SEAT opens its doors to the world [Video]

CASA SEAT opens its doors to the world

CASA SEAT is opening its doors for the first time and reveals everything it will have to offer after its physical opening, which is scheduled for the coming weeks. Through an online opening with the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:51Published
Andres Iniesta discusses his idols and dreams of becoming a manager [Video]

Andres Iniesta discusses his idols and dreams of becoming a manager

Spanish football star Andres Iniesta discusses dreams of becoming a manager and his ideal players. He says he would like to see the La Liga season end with Barcelona winning the title and that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published
Watch this amazing cloud fall in Barcelona city as fog rolls in from the mountains [Video]

Watch this amazing cloud fall in Barcelona city as fog rolls in from the mountains

Photographer Alfons Puertas captured this amazing footage of fog from the mountains rolling onto the plains of Barcelona. Alfons describes the scene. "A great amount of cold fog stored inland fell..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Barcelona locals reclaim city from tourists during pandemic

 BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — For florist Laura Gómez and many other Barcelona residents, the COVID-19 pandemic has one silver lining, amid all the death and...
Seattle Times

Spain PM: pandemic increased mortality among non-virus ill

 BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister acknowledged Sunday that the country’s COVID-19 outbreak not only directly killed thousands through fatal...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

World reaches 400,000 virus deaths as Pope urges caution

 BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNews

Tweets about this

Gideon91

Hezekiah @DonBerbatov I know ball and this is false. Iniesta is one of my favourite players ever but he was not the best pla… https://t.co/eBqZXZiJ81 3 minutes ago

GGarci12

Gema RT @Telegrafia02: Scandal in Spain. 28 agents to protect the mansion of the Communist Vice President Pablo Iglesias and 25 to protect the s… 23 minutes ago

rojassalgado

César Rojas Salgado ✨✨🐘Always together🐧🥀✨✨ @ Barcelona, Spain https://t.co/ste27JJYRU 29 minutes ago

kevinamezaga

Kevin Amézaga @brianbreslin I did ride El Ave in Spain twice! Went from Madrid to Barcelona and from Barcelona to Granada (back t… https://t.co/ySwS4qGn57 31 minutes ago

fabrizio_lusso

WhiteLight-WhiteHeat RT @fabrizio_lusso: WL//WH Track Of The Day: PARANORMALES "Harakiri" - WhiteLight//WhiteHeat https://t.co/Sgpe6v2ZqV via @https://twitter.c… 33 minutes ago

UKInfidel

Islam Exposed RT @UKInfidel: #IslamExposed: Jihadists Take Brain-Scans in Barcelona, Results: Negative: https://t.co/i3WeVAPf1T #Spain🇪🇸 #Barcelona #t… 37 minutes ago

jbslovekitchen

elejo RT @BuCap004: Well, OK then. 12 Arrests and 1,000 Victims Identified as Human Trafficking Network in Spain’s Barcelona is Dismantled: ht… 38 minutes ago

iveyjanette_207

Ivey McClelland 💖🎥🎶 RT @RussContreras: #BlackLivesMatter protests hit Spain, including Madrid and Barcelona https://t.co/Ji4TIJgsew @ClaudiaMilian 41 minutes ago