Daily Times The number of people killed in a tanker truck explosion on a highway in eastern China has climbed to 18, with nearl… https://t.co/i7tib57Z4T 1 hour ago Markets Today RT @CGTNOfficial: #UPDATE Death toll from LPG tanker explosion in east #China's Zhejiang Province rises to 20 as rescue operations end. 2… 1 hour ago Baku Bazaar Death toll in China's oil tanker explosion rises to 20 https://t.co/lwqWbxexEA 1 hour ago 3novices #3Novices : Death toll in China's oil tanker explosion rises to 18 https://t.co/zNc867VYar #OnlineMedia 3NovicesOnlineMedia 1 hour ago CGTN #UPDATE Death toll from LPG tanker explosion in east #China's Zhejiang Province rises to 20 as rescue operations en… https://t.co/RjSfBEr8x4 5 hours ago Borneo Bulletin Death toll rises to 19 in China tanker truck blast. #borneobulletin https://t.co/sEi3bahVY7 11 hours ago 猫白0083 RT @AFPphoto: #China - Death toll rises to 19 in China tanker truck blast. 📸 #AFP https://t.co/f9Y2uVx5bR 11 hours ago Duch RT @GuardianNigeria: China’s emergency management department had earlier said there were 189 injured people being treated in hospital. http… 12 hours ago