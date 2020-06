Tweets about this goent Green glow discovered on Mars, study says https://t.co/RaABy1D4vO https://t.co/iNWKKosXvT 3 hours ago 🌴Rudy🍺 Green glow discovered on Mars, study says | Fox News https://t.co/8NuEv1bg8b 4 hours ago Daily Science News Green glow discovered on Mars, study says https://t.co/lkteJQ930T @21stScience #News 5 hours ago Ferg Green glow discovered on Mars, study says https://t.co/OBJDAKHMRL #FoxNews 11 hours ago St Cloud Minnesota Weird green glow spotted in atmosphere of Mars - https://t.co/YjTxlB0PGe: * Weird green glow spotted in atmosphere… https://t.co/VjVcwMTDjx 12 hours ago Ralph Castelberg "Green glow discovered on Mars, study says" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/Xqa83DsI3b 14 hours ago presshub_us [ foxnews] Green glow discovered on Mars, study says https://t.co/oCNftDGWmJ 15 hours ago Tanveer FOX NEWS: Green glow discovered on Mars, study says https://t.co/PMOQlnZq81 15 hours ago