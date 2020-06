Beidou satellite launch postponed over technical issues Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Beijing (XNA) Jun 16, 2020



The launch mission for the final satellite in the third-generation network of China's Beidou Navigation Satellite System has been postponed due to technical issues, according to the mission command. The command said in a statement on Tuesday morning that "technical problems on products" of the Long March 3B carrier rocket were spotted during pre-launch checks, leading to postponement.

