People with Blood Type O May Be More Resistant to Coronavirus

HNGN Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
People with Blood Type O May Be More Resistant to CoronavirusStudies show people with blood type O are more resistant to the coronavirus and respiratory failure. Individuals with blood type A, however, are at greater risk of being infected with the virus.
News video: American Red Cross to Test Blood Donations for COVID-19 Antibodies

American Red Cross to Test Blood Donations for COVID-19 Antibodies 01:24

 American Red Cross to Test Blood Donations for COVID-19 Antibodies On Monday, the American Red Cross announced that they would be testing all blood, plasma and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The organization said they hoped it would provide “valued donors” with insight into whether...

