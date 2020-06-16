People with Blood Type O May Be More Resistant to Coronavirus
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Studies show people with blood type O are more resistant to the coronavirus and respiratory failure. Individuals with blood type A, however, are at greater risk of being infected with the virus.
