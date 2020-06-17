Realme X3 series, Realme Buds Q India launch set for June 25: What we know so far



Tweets about this Darshika Gupta RT @stufflistings: There you go guys 😀 Tech stuff is live. Realme Buds Q price, Realme X3 series India, Redmi 9A confirmed, Motorola One Fu… 5 hours ago Maroof KHAN 🇮🇳 This #AskMadhav is full of leaks. 1) X3 Series 2) Backpack 3) Wireless Charger 4) realme Buds Air Neo (Green & Red… https://t.co/P8GqiHNuxg 17 hours ago Vishal @MadhavSheth1 We are hoping the realme buds q, realme x3 series along with realme laptops 18 hours ago Vinesh R Patil @MadhavSheth1 Realme X3 series , realme buds Q, realme sound bar 19 hours ago