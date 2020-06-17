NASA's OSIRIS-REx produces Nightingale mosaic Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

This view of sample site Nightingale on asteroid Bennu is a mosaic of images collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft on March 3. A total of 345 PolyCam images were stitched together to produce the mosaic, which shows the site at 0.2 inches (4 mm) per pixel at full size. These images were captured when the spacecraft performed an 820-foot (250-meter) reconnaissance pass over site Nightingale.

