One News Page
>
Science News
>
Ancient 'volcano map' discovered carved into large volcanic rock
Ancient 'volcano map' discovered carved into large volcanic rock
Wednesday, 17 June 2020
14 hours ago
)
An elaborate 2,000-year-old map has been discovered carved into volcanic rock in Mexico.
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
5 hours ago
2,000-Year-Old Map Carved Into Volcanic Rock Found In Mexico
00:36
An ancient "volcanic map" was found in Mexico.
John Bolton
