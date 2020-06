XMM-Newton spies youngest baby pulsar ever discovered Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An observation campaign led by ESA's XMM-Newton space observatory reveals the youngest pulsar ever seen – the remnant of a once-massive star – that is also a 'magnetar', sporting a magnetic field some 70 quadrillion times stronger than that of Earth.

