Soap bubbles pollinated a pear orchard without damaging delicate flowers Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Soap bubbles facilitated the pollination of a pear orchard by delivering pollen grains to targeted flowers, demonstrating that this whimsical technique can successfully pollinate fruit-bearing plants. The study suggests that soap bubbles may present a low-tech complement to robotic pollination technology designed to supplement the work of vanishing bees. 👓 View full article

