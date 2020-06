Related videos from verified sources Global Emissions Plunged 17 Percent During Coronavirus Lockdowns



Global Emissions Plunged 17 Percent During Coronavirus Lockdowns, Study Finds The decline is attributed to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders around the globe. The study was published in 'Nature Climate.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05 Published on May 20, 2020 Netherlands: Climate activists protest Schiphol airport expansion



Environmental activists are angry about the Dutch government's decision to approve the expansion of a major airport. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:47 Published on May 16, 2020 Coronavirus and climate change a ‘double crisis’



Activists are warning that the world is now facing a "double crisis" because of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. Many campaigners have had to cancel or postpone their work because of.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 03:27 Published on May 15, 2020

Tweets about this