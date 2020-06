Indonesia's Mt Merapi erupts, spewing ash 6 km high Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted twice on Sunday, sending clouds of grey ash 6,000 metres into the sky, the country's geological agency said. The two eruptions lasted around seven minutes, according to the agency, and prompted local authorities to order residents to stay outside a three-kilometre no-go zone around the rumbling crater near Indonesia'