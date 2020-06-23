New diamond frog species found in northern Madagascar



Related videos from verified sources Teeny New Diamond Frog Species Discovered



Over the last 10 years, the known genus of diamond frog genus in Madagascar has more than doubled, and herpetologist Dr. Mark D. Scherz managed to stumble upon a new-to-science species in Montagne.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago Amazing time-lapse of sheets of rain falling over northern New Mexico



Photographer Stephen Lee captured this footage and perfectly describes the scene - "This is a time lapse sequence of a small thunderstorm passing through Los Alamos County, New Mexico. The storm is.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:08 Published on May 26, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland



Minister of Health Robin Swann announces no new deaths with coronavirus were reported on Tuesday in Northern Ireland. This is the first time since the pandemic took hold in March that the daily figure.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published on May 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources Shining like a diamond: A new species of diamond frog from northern Madagascar Despite the active ongoing taxonomic progress on the Madagascar frogs, the amphibian inventory of this hyper-diverse island is still very far from being...

Science Daily 1 week ago





Tweets about this