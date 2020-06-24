Global  

Twitter posts reveal polarization in Congress on COVID-19

Science Daily Wednesday, 24 June 2020
The rapid politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen in messages members of the US Congress sent about the issue on the social media site Twitter, a new analysis found. Using artificial intelligence and resources from the Ohio Supercomputer Center, researchers conducted an analysis that covered all 30,887 tweets that members sent about COVID-19 from the first one on Jan. 17 through March 31.
