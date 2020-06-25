Sahara dust cloud looms over Cuba, Caribbean and Florida
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Havana (AFP) June 25, 2020
A massive cloud of Saharan dust darkened much of Cuba on Wednesday and began to affect air quality in Florida, sparking warnings to people with respiratory illnesses to stay home. The dust cloud swept across the Atlantic from Africa over the past week, covering the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico since Sunday and hitting south Florida in the United States on Wednesday, authorities there said
Enormous 'Godzilla Dust Cloud' Heading to the US Gulf Coast According to Accuweather, the cloud is journeying thousands of miles over the Atlantic Ocean from the Sahara Desert. It is not uncommon for Sahara dust to travel far, but this occurrence is one of the largest in decades. AccuWeather's Dan...
