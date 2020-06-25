Sahara dust cloud looms over Cuba, Caribbean and Florida



Related videos from verified sources Saharan dust cloud on way to U.S.



Saharan dust cloud on way to U.S. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:13 Published 1 day ago Saharan dust plume shrouds Puerto Rico as it sweeps across the Caribbean



Puerto Rico's San Juan was shrouded by a thick dust plume originating from the Sahara desert. The massive cloud has travelled from North Africa and is set to sweep over Southern America. This.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:39 Published 2 days ago Watch as Tornado Shelf Cloud Moves Over the Kennedy Space Center in Florida before the SpaceX’s DM-2 launch



Photographer Ryan Bale captured this amazing shelf cloud over the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "A very large shelf cloud that caused a tornado warning moved slowly over the Kennedy Space Center in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:19 Published on May 27, 2020

Tweets about this