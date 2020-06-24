Transgenic rice lowers blood pressure of hypertensive rats
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () In the future, taking your blood pressure medication could be as simple as eating a spoonful of rice. This 'treatment' could also have fewer side effects than current blood pressure medicines. As a first step, researchers have made transgenic rice that contains several anti-hypertensive peptides. When given to hypertensive rats, the rice lowered their blood pressure.
