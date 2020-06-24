Transgenic rice lowers blood pressure of hypertensive rats



Related videos from verified sources Blood Pressure Medication Lowers Risk of Death By Up To 44%



A new study shows that older adults can extend their lives by taking blood pressure medications as prescribed. The data supporting the findings were published Monday in the journal.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Dairy-rich diet may lower risks of diabetes, high blood pressure



A recent study links eating at least two daily servings of dairy to lower cluster of factors that heighten cardiovascular disease risk (metabolic syndrome).The observed associations were strongest for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on May 23, 2020 COVID-19 can cause dangerous cardiovascular complications



A new paper from the emergency medicine doctors highlights that the coronavirus can cause cardiovascular complications including heart attacks, heart failures, and blood clots, which in turn can lead.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on May 19, 2020

Tweets about this