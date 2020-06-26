Antarctic sea ice loss is good news for the continent's penguins Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

While climate scientists worry about the loss of sea ice in Antarctica, penguins are flapping their flippers in applause. According to a new study, published this week in the journal Science Advances, many penguins prefer the Southern Ocean unfrozen - the less sea ice, the better. Researchers had previously illuminated a link between sea ice extent in Antarctica and breeding success am


