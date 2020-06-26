Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Antarctic sea ice loss is good news for the continent's penguins

Terra Daily Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Antarctic sea ice loss is good news for the continent's penguinsWashington DC (UPI) Jun 25, 2020

While climate scientists worry about the loss of sea ice in Antarctica, penguins are flapping their flippers in applause. According to a new study, published this week in the journal Science Advances, many penguins prefer the Southern Ocean unfrozen - the less sea ice, the better. Researchers had previously illuminated a link between sea ice extent in Antarctica and breeding success am
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Something Good: Pittsburgh Zoo's New Sea Lion Pup

Something Good: Pittsburgh Zoo's New Sea Lion Pup 00:43

 Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's new California Sea Lion pup!

Related videos from verified sources

We Figured Out the Perfect Milk and Cookie Dunk! [Video]

We Figured Out the Perfect Milk and Cookie Dunk!

Have you ever dunked a cookie in milk and it was just right? We decided to ask our Floor Director Donnie to test a couple scientific cookie dunking theories to see how you should truly enjoy life's..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:02Published
Web Extra: Pittsburgh Zoo Introduces Baby Sea Lion [Video]

Web Extra: Pittsburgh Zoo Introduces Baby Sea Lion

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is introducing Smiley, their new baby California sea lion! (Video Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:40Published
The Scoop on How to Win a Year’s Worth of Ice Cream [Video]

The Scoop on How to Win a Year’s Worth of Ice Cream

Break out the ice cream scooper! It’s Dairy Month, and we’re celebrating all month long. We want you to send in photos or videos showing how your children or grandchildren make YOUR favorite ice..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Global warming good news? Some Antarctic penguins enjoy diminishing sea ice

 Surprisingly, Adelie penguins appear to prefer reduced sea-ice conditions, meaning that the species "could be a rare global warming winner."  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Belizean_bz

/bəˈliːziən/ @Kattavernd Antarctic sea ice loss is good news for the continent's penguins UPI: According https://t.co/cM1ePfiSbH 16 hours ago