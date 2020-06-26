UN Security Council to meet Monday on Ethiopia dam
Friday, 26 June 2020 () United Nations, United States June 25, 2020
The United Nations Security Council plans to meet Monday to discuss Egypt and Sudan's objections to Ethiopia's construction of a mega-dam on the Nile River, diplomatic sources said Thursday. The public video conference was called by the United States on behalf of Egypt, according to the sources. Ethiopia wants to start filling the reservoir for the 475-foot (145-meter) Grand Ethiopian
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sudan has joined Egypt in asking the U.N. Security Council to intervene in a dispute over Ethiopia’s newly built hydroelectric dam on... WorldNews Also reported by •Al Jazeera •Terra Daily •allAfrica.com
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt wants the United Nations Security Council to “undertake its responsibilities” and prevent Ethiopia from starting to fill its massive,... Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Terra Daily •MENAFN.com
Tweets about this
EthioXmedia UN Security Council to meet Monday on Ethiopia dam https://t.co/3obDJklgqt via @YahooNews7 minutes ago