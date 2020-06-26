Global  

UN Security Council to meet Monday on Ethiopia dam

Terra Daily Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
United Nations, United States June 25, 2020

The United Nations Security Council plans to meet Monday to discuss Egypt and Sudan's objections to Ethiopia's construction of a mega-dam on the Nile River, diplomatic sources said Thursday. The public video conference was called by the United States on behalf of Egypt, according to the sources. Ethiopia wants to start filling the reservoir for the 475-foot (145-meter) Grand Ethiopian
