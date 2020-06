DR Congo declares end to Ebola epidemic in east Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Kinshasa (AFP) June 25, 2020



DR Congo on Thursday officially declared an end to an Ebola epidemic that broke out in the east of the troubled country two years ago and went on to claim over 2,000 lives. The outbreak was "the longest, most complex and deadliest" in the 60-year history of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Health Minister Eteni Longondo said. It has only been surpassed by the 2013-16 Ebola epidemic in