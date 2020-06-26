American Seminar CARTILAGE REPLACEMENT SUPER-STRENGTH HYDROGELS The tough guys are here that can withstand the challenge of weight-b… https://t.co/oefeZ9Kc44 3 hours ago electronicsupdate From the lab, the first cartilage-mimicking gel that’s strong enough for knees https://t.co/aEoTA2wB1R 15 hours ago Alex West From the lab, the first cartilage-mimicking gel that's strong enough for knees https://t.co/MTRNBfQVm9 22 hours ago J. Scott Shipman From the Lab, the First Cartilage-Mimicking Gel That’s Strong Enough for Knees | Duke Today https://t.co/z6KI6kS5Y5 22 hours ago Organic Chemistry Conferences From the lab, the first cartilage-mimicking gel that's strong enough for knees #OCC2020 #Webinar https://t.co/avvyOiP6ED 1 day ago Common RT @physorg_com: From the lab, the first #cartilage-mimicking gel that's strong enough for knees https://t.co/frrgomKsAg 2 days ago Rondaxe Pharma From the lab, the first cartilage-mimicking gel that's strong enough for knees: Cartilage provides a combination of… https://t.co/LzQZI6RMMj 2 days ago tom hathaway From the lab, the first cartilage-mimicking gel that's strong enough for knees: Cartilage provides a combination of… https://t.co/iZruMeN0Z0 2 days ago