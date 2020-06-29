NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Satellite Analyzes Saharan Dust Aerosol Blanket Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jun 26, 2020



Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jun 26, 2020

Dust storms from Africa's Saharan Desert traveling across the Atlantic Ocean are nothing new, but the current dust storm has been quite expansive and NASA satellites have provided a look at the massive June plume. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed the blanket of dust had moved over the Gulf of Mexico and extended into Central America and over part of the eastern Pacific Ocean.


