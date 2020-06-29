Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Satellite Analyzes Saharan Dust Aerosol Blanket

Terra Daily Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Satellite Analyzes Saharan Dust Aerosol BlanketGreenbelt MD (SPX) Jun 26, 2020

Dust storms from Africa's Saharan Desert traveling across the Atlantic Ocean are nothing new, but the current dust storm has been quite expansive and NASA satellites have provided a look at the massive June plume. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed the blanket of dust had moved over the Gulf of Mexico and extended into Central America and over part of the eastern Pacific Ocean. NASA us
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Saharan Dust Layer On The Way To North Texas

Saharan Dust Layer On The Way To North Texas 00:26

 We could see the dust on Friday and Saturday.

Related videos from verified sources

North Texas Air Deemed 'Unhealthy' Due To Saharan Dust Cloud [Video]

North Texas Air Deemed 'Unhealthy' Due To Saharan Dust Cloud

A historic Saharan dust cloud is sitting over North Texas Saturday, causing the air quality outside to be deemed "unhealthy."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:13Published
Kansas health officials send out warning ahead of Saharan dust impacting region this weekend [Video]

Kansas health officials send out warning ahead of Saharan dust impacting region this weekend

Kansas health officials send out warning ahead of Saharan dust impacting region this weekend

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:01Published
Saharan dust plume could be dangerous for those with a respiratory illness [Video]

Saharan dust plume could be dangerous for those with a respiratory illness

If you have to get out, avoid exercising and wear an N-95 mask if you have one. Dr. Milstone says a cloth mask is better than nothing, but it isn't ideal.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA-NOAA’s Suomi NPP Satellite Analyzes Saharan Dust Aerosol Blanket

NASA-NOAA’s Suomi NPP Satellite Analyzes Saharan Dust Aerosol Blanket Dust storms from Africa's Saharan Desert traveling across the Atlantic Ocean are nothing new, but the current dust storm has been quite expansive and NASA...
Eurasia Review

Massive Saharan dust aerosol blanket

 Dust storms from Africa's Saharan Desert traveling across the Atlantic Ocean are nothing new, but the current dust storm has been quite expansive and NASA...
Science Daily

NASA Observes Large Saharan Dust Plume Over Atlantic Ocean

NASA Observes Large Saharan Dust Plume Over Atlantic Ocean NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite observed a huge Saharan dust plume streaming over the North Atlantic Ocean, beginning on June 13. Satellite data showed the dust...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this