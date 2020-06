12 killed as rainstorms batter southern China Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Beijing (AFP) June 29, 2020



Torrential weekend rains killed at least 12 people in China's southwestern Sichuan province, state media reported Monday, as rising waters sparked mass evacuations during the annual flood season. The toll from the heavy rainstorm in Mianning county included two people who died when several vehicles plunged into a river after flooding damaged a highway. Ten others were missing and more th Beijing (AFP) June 29, 2020Torrential weekend rains killed at least 12 people in China's southwestern Sichuan province, state media reported Monday, as rising waters sparked mass evacuations during the annual flood season. The toll from the heavy rainstorm in Mianning county included two people who died when several vehicles plunged into a river after flooding damaged a highway. Ten others were missing and more th 👓 View full article