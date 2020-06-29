The gut shields the liver from fructose-induced damage
Monday, 29 June 2020 () After one consumes food or a beverage containing fructose, the gastrointestinal system, or gut, helps to shield the liver from damage by breaking down the sugar before it reaches the liver, according to a new multi-center study. However, the consumption of too much fructose -- particularly in a short period of time -- can overwhelm the gut, causing fructose to ''spill over'' into the liver, where it wreaks havoc and causes fatty liver, researchers discovered.
