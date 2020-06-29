The gut shields the liver from fructose-induced damage Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

After one consumes food or a beverage containing fructose, the gastrointestinal system, or gut, helps to shield the liver from damage by breaking down the sugar before it reaches the liver, according to a new multi-center study. However, the consumption of too much fructose -- particularly in a short period of time -- can overwhelm the gut, causing fructose to ''spill over'' into the liver, where it wreaks havoc and causes fatty liver, researchers discovered. After one consumes food or a beverage containing fructose, the gastrointestinal system, or gut, helps to shield the liver from damage by breaking down the sugar before it reaches the liver, according to a new multi-center study. However, the consumption of too much fructose -- particularly in a short period of time -- can overwhelm the gut, causing fructose to ''spill over'' into the liver, where it wreaks havoc and causes fatty liver, researchers discovered. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Human mini-livers successfully function in rats



Researchers created a functioning mini-human liver and successfully transplanted it into rats. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago Human mini-liver transplanted into rats are fully-functional



PITTSBURGH — Researchers created a functioning mini-human liver and successfully transplanted it into rats. According to a report published in Cell Reports, experts from the University of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:38 Published 3 weeks ago Chronic liver disease affects both men and women similarly



A new comprehensive study shows women are not more likely to die of liver cirrhosis than men, demonstrating that this chronic liver disease affects both men and women similarly. Previous studies have.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published on June 5, 2020

Tweets about this