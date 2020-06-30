|
Confident Greens encroach on traditional European leftovers
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Paris (AFP) June 29, 2020
With a stunning string of wins in local elections, France's Greens have intensified a Europe-wide trend of ecological forces stealing the limelight on the left from traditional socialist parties. French Greens celebrated unprecedented success in Sunday's local polls, taking control of major cities including Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg. Long in the shadow of France's once mighty Sociali
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this