Related videos from verified sources Surprising number of Americans will never step foot in a gym again, even after the pandemic



One in four Americans will never be returning to gyms ... even once the pandemic is over, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans who exercise at least twice a week surveyed respondents.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 4 days ago American homeowners are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic



More than half of American homeowners reached out to family or friends for money in order to make mortgage payments and ease their financial burden in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 5 days ago How much do people ACTUALLY know about the human body?



But while three in four people think vitamins are vital to filling nutritional gaps, 27% are not currently taking any.All in all, respondents admitted they want to learn more about certain aspects of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this