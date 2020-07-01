Global  

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary under shadow of security law

Terra Daily Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Hong Kong (AFP) July 1, 2020

Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China on Wednesday under the glare of a new national security law imposed by Beijing, with protests banned and the city's cherished freedoms looking increasingly fragile. The commemorations came a day after China passed a sweeping security law for the city, a historic move decried by many Western governments as an unprecedented assault
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: After new law begins, Hong Kong marks handover

After new law begins, Hong Kong marks handover 01:37

 Hong Kong on Wednesday (July 1) held a flag raising ceremony to mark the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, hours after new national security legislation took effect in the financial hub.

