Hong Kong marks handover anniversary under shadow of security law
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Hong Kong (AFP) July 1, 2020
Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China on Wednesday under the glare of a new national security law imposed by Beijing, with protests banned and the city's cherished freedoms looking increasingly fragile. The commemorations came a day after China passed a sweeping security law for the city, a historic move decried by many Western governments as an unprecedented assault
Hong Kong on Wednesday (July 1) held a flag raising ceremony to mark the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, hours after new national security legislation took effect in the financial hub.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader strongly endorsed the new security law China's central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her...