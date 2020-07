UK space hub gets go ahead Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Forres UK (SPX) Jun 26, 2020



The first orbital spaceflight from the United Kingdom has come a step closer following the Highland Council's decision to give the go-ahead for the Space Hub Sutherland spaceport. Orbex, the UK-based space launch company, has confirmed that Orbex Prime will be the first vertical launch vehicle to fly into orbit from the Space Hub, which will be constructed near Melness on the northern coast of S