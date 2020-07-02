Tabletop quantum experiment could detect gravitational waves
Predicted by Einstein's general theory of relativity, gravitational waves are ripples in space-time generated by certain movements of massive objects. They are important to study because they allow us to detect events in the universe that would otherwise leave little or no observable light, like black hole collisions. In 2015, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO)