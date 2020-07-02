ASTER sees Arizona's Bighorn fire burn scar from space
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Pasadena CA (JPL) Jul 01, 2020
On the night of June 5, a lightning strike started the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Arizona. Extremely dry vegetation and windy conditions caused the fire to spread quickly. By June 30, the multi-agency incident information system, InciWeb, reported that it had ballooned to more than 114,000 acres and that it was about 45% contained. NASA's Advanced Spacebo