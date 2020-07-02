Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ASTER sees Arizona's Bighorn fire burn scar from space

Terra Daily Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
ASTER sees Arizona's Bighorn fire burn scar from spacePasadena CA (JPL) Jul 01, 2020

On the night of June 5, a lightning strike started the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Arizona. Extremely dry vegetation and windy conditions caused the fire to spread quickly. By June 30, the multi-agency incident information system, InciWeb, reported that it had ballooned to more than 114,000 acres and that it was about 45% contained. NASA's Advanced Spacebo
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3-year-old dropped from burning apartment [Video]

3-year-old dropped from burning apartment

Heart stopping video out of Phoenix, Arizona. A mom throws her 3 year old son to safety during an apartment fire. A neighbor dives to catch the boy just in time as he is thrown off a third story..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:49Published
Bighorn Fire grows to 119,020 acres, 75% contained [Video]

Bighorn Fire grows to 119,020 acres, 75% contained

According to the latest information from Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team 4, the Bighorn Fire is burning at 119,020, and containment is now at 75%.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:28Published
Bighorn Fire enters new phase [Video]

Bighorn Fire enters new phase

Work underway to reduce erosion of scorched land

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this