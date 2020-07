First exposed planetary core discovered Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Bern, Switzerland (SPX) Jul 02, 2020



The newly discovered exoplanet TOI 849 b offers the unique opportunity to peer inside the interior of a planet and learn about its composition. It orbits around a star about 730 light years away, which is very similar to our sun. The exposed core is the same size as Neptune in our solar system. The researchers assume that it is a gas giant that was either stripped of its gaseous atmosphere

Scientists have found what could be the first exposed planetary core ever observed.

