Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twenty-year study tracks a sparrow song that went 'viral

Science Daily Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
With the help of citizen scientists, researchers have tracked how one rare sparrow song went ''viral'' across Canada, traveling over 3,000 kilometers between 2000 and 2019 and wiping out a historic song ending. The study reports that white-throated sparrows from British Columbia to Ontario have ditched their traditional three-note-ending song in favor of a unique two-note-ending variant -- although researchers don't know what made the new song so compelling.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Kanye West Drops Video for New Song 'Wash Us in the Blood'

Kanye West Drops Video for New Song 'Wash Us in the Blood' 00:51

 Kanye West Drops Video for New Song 'Wash Us in the Blood' West released the new song and video on Tuesday. The video was created by artist Arthur Jafa. Jafa has worked with notable artists in the past such as Spike Lee. The song features Travis Scott and was mixed by Dr. Dre. "Wash Us in the Blood"...

Related videos from verified sources

UK dad has funny song about living under COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

UK dad has funny song about living under COVID-19 lockdown

A dad in the UK comes up with a funny song that his bandmates came up with in Manchester, England during the COVID-19 lockdown. The song was recorded on April 12. "I decided to write a song about..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:19Published
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song 'Girls in the Hood' [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song 'Girls in the Hood'

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song 'Girls in the Hood' The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper took to Instagram to tease the release of her upcoming track with an eye-popping snap of her rocking a pink bikini..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:38Published
Cow disapproves of song on man's phone, changes it to something better [Video]

Cow disapproves of song on man's phone, changes it to something better

Fiona is a remarkable cow. She's friendly and inquisitive beyond what we might expect from an ordinary cow. Her friend, Dave has come for a little visit with the herd and to check on the calves..

Credit: Rumble StudioPublished

Tweets about this