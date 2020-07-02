How old is your dog in human years? New method better than 'multiply by 7'
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () How old is your tail-wagging bundle of joy in human years? According to the well-known ''rule of paw,'' one dog year is the equivalent of 7 years. Now scientists say it's wrong. Dogs are much older than we think, and researchers devised a more accurate formula to calculate a dog's age based on the chemical changes in the DNA as organisms grow old.
