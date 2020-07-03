First exposed planetary core discovered allows glimpse inside other worlds
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Warwick UK (SPX) Jul 02, 2020
The surviving core of a gas giant has been discovered orbiting a distant star by University of Warwick astronomers, offering an unprecedented glimpse into the interior of a planet. The core, which is the same size as Neptune in our own solar system, is believed to be a gas giant that was either stripped of its gaseous atmosphere or that failed to form one in its early life. The team