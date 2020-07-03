Hong Kong businesses back new security law despite fears
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Hong Kong (AFP) July 2, 2020
China's new security law has sent fear coursing through many Hong Kong residents, but the city's commercial community has largely embraced it as a way to get back to doing business. The controversial legislation has granted mainland Chinese authorities unprecedented control as they seek to end the pro-democracy protests that plunged Hong Kong into turmoil last year. Despite warnings from
Indian Envoy to UN Rajiv Kumar Chander in Geneva said that the country has been keeping a close watch on the recent developments in Hong Kong and and urged the global body to address related concerns..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02Published
China's National Security Law for Hong Kong came into effect and the first arrest under the new law has also been made. Protests have broken out in Hong Kong, with many arguing that this brings an end..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published
The US legislation would impose sanctions on groups that undermine Hong Kong's autonomy, including police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters,... IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBC.ca •FT.com
Tweets about this
Newscenter PHL RT @rapplerdotcom: Rights groups and legal analysts have grave concerns, but many in the business community welcome the new Hong Kong secur… 41 minutes ago