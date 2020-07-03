Hong Kong businesses back new security law despite fears Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Hong Kong (AFP) July 2, 2020



China's new security law has sent fear coursing through many Hong Kong residents, but the city's commercial community has largely embraced it as a way to get back to doing business. The controversial legislation has granted mainland Chinese authorities unprecedented control as they seek to end the pro-democracy protests that plunged Hong Kong into turmoil last year.


