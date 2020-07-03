Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EV battery makers up the ante as competition intensifies

Solar Daily Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
EV battery makers up the ante as competition intensifiesShenzhen (XNA) Jun 24, 2020

China's electric vehicle battery market is expected to embrace better-quality products with lower prices as the nation opens the industry to both domestic and international players, leading to fierce market competition and helping bring better batteries to the market, industry experts said. Song Jin, a senior automobile analyst at Beijing-based market consultancy Analysys, said that curren
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this