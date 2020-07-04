Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA Designed Perfume Captures Smell Of Outer Space

NPR Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
A new Kickstarter campaign has been launched to sell Eau de Space to the public — an aroma recreated by NASA decades ago to help astronauts acclimate to space during training.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Burn Scars from Arizona’s Bighorn Fire Captured from Space

Burn Scars from Arizona’s Bighorn Fire Captured from Space 01:00

 The ASTER instrument aboard NASA’s Terra satellite captured burn scars from the Bighorn Fire that started north of Tucson, Arizona, on June 5th.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This Is How The 70s U.S. Government Pictured Us Living In Space Colonies [Video]

This Is How The 70s U.S. Government Pictured Us Living In Space Colonies

With the announcement that an iconic space suit from '2001: A Space Odyssey' is to be auctioned. Uk press agency Cover Images have unearthed these jaw-dropping 1970s concepts. They show how the U.S...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Watch Earth's 'boundary between night & day', captured by NASA astronaut [Video]

Watch Earth's 'boundary between night & day', captured by NASA astronaut

A NASA astronaut shared images of Earth from space. Bob Behnken captured the 'boundary between night & day'. Behnken has shared many Earth images, like the Saharan dust cloud. Behnken is aboard the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published
NASA Wants Help Designing a New Space Toilet [Video]

NASA Wants Help Designing a New Space Toilet

NASA Wants Help Designing a New Space Toilet The Lunar Loo Challenge comes ahead of a planned return to the moon by 2024. Space toilets are already in use at the International Space Station, but..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA’s 'smell of space' is available as a perfume

 One thing most of us Earthlings may not realize is that outer space smells. Thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, so can you. Over a decade ago, NASA chemists...
engadget


Tweets about this