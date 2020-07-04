NASA Designed Perfume Captures Smell Of Outer Space

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This Is How The 70s U.S. Government Pictured Us Living In Space Colonies



With the announcement that an iconic space suit from '2001: A Space Odyssey' is to be auctioned. Uk press agency Cover Images have unearthed these jaw-dropping 1970s concepts. They show how the U.S... Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago Watch Earth's 'boundary between night & day', captured by NASA astronaut



A NASA astronaut shared images of Earth from space. Bob Behnken captured the 'boundary between night & day'. Behnken has shared many Earth images, like the Saharan dust cloud. Behnken is aboard the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago NASA Wants Help Designing a New Space Toilet



NASA Wants Help Designing a New Space Toilet The Lunar Loo Challenge comes ahead of a planned return to the moon by 2024. Space toilets are already in use at the International Space Station, but.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources NASA’s 'smell of space' is available as a perfume One thing most of us Earthlings may not realize is that outer space smells. Thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, so can you. Over a decade ago, NASA chemists...

engadget 4 days ago





Tweets about this