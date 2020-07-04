|
|
|
NASA Designed Perfume Captures Smell Of Outer Space
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
A new Kickstarter campaign has been launched to sell Eau de Space to the public — an aroma recreated by NASA decades ago to help astronauts acclimate to space during training.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
NASA Wants Help Designing a New Space Toilet
NASA Wants Help Designing
a New Space Toilet The Lunar Loo Challenge
comes ahead of a planned
return to the moon by 2024. Space toilets are already in use at the
International Space Station, but..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:45Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|